HOT BOARD: Defense
Auburn has seven commitments on offense and five on defense, which means it’s likely to the halfway point in the class – Auburn is expected to sign 23-24 in 2021.There are still several spots left ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news