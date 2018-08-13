AUBURN | It’s not official yet but if the last few practices following Thursday’s scrimmage are any indication, Auburn could be close to settling on a starting center. Mike Horton, who switched up between guard and center in the practices leading up to the first preseason scrimmage, has been working mainly at right guard. And that’s given Kaleb Kim most of the first-team reps at center. “I think (Kim) is doing a great job so far. He’s really progressed along,” said Horton after Monday’s practice. “Just coming back from that knee injury that he had, he’s been doing real good right now.”

Horton is on track to be Auburn's starting right guard in the opener against Washington. Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics

Kim, a fourth-year junior, injured his knee midway through spring practice but returned to full speed this summer. He lines up next Horton, who started seven games at left guard last season before switching to the right side this spring. “We’re really starting to mesh,” Horton said. “(Kim is a) very smart guy, so he’s very technically sound and I think that that’s his biggest asset. That’s what will get him the farthest.” Horton had never previously played center other than taking the occasional snap in practice. The experience should pay off if he needs to move there at any point this season. “It’s a new position so of course I had to get used to it,” he said. “But right now I feel comfortable enough to where if I had to go in a game I could play it. Practice was good. I liked that they made me do that because it put me in a position where I had to adjust.” Redshirt freshmen Nick Brahms is still unable to practice full speed after he broke his leg in the spring, but he could enter the battle at center once he returns during camp or later this fall.