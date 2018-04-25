“I was really pleased with Asa in the sense that I thought he really improved from Day 1 to Day 15, and I thought he even got better during the course of the spring game,” Horton said.

SCOTTSBORO | Asa Martin still has plenty to work on, as with any true freshman, but the early enrollee appears set to make an early impact at running back following a successful spring practice.

Martin enrolled at Auburn in January after being named Alabama’s Mr. Football and the Class 6A back of the year last season. He rushed for 2,228 yards and 33 touchdowns on 198 carries for Austin High School in Decatur, Ala.

He chose the Tigers over two dozen other offers including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

“Asa’s got great feet. I mean, he’s got light feet and can change direction very quickly,” Horton said. “He’s got good vision. He’s got a burst. He’s got acceleration. He’s got quick feet where he can see a hole that’s stopped and jump cut and get to the next hole. I think he’s got a really good future.”

But Martin is not a finished product my any means, and Horton made it clear that the first-year player still has a lot to work on between now and the season-opener against Washington Sept. 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Asa’s still learning how to run with a great pad level,” Horton said. “He’s still learning how to cut and go North and South. He can’t go East and West. I think sometimes in high school he could get by going East and West and you can’t do that, particularly against our defense.”