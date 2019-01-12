Ticker
Horton out as RB coach

Horton speaks with his running backs at the Music City Bowl.
Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics
Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports.com
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Tim Horton is out as Auburn’s running backs coach, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com.

The 28-year coaching veteran, who has spent the last six years at Auburn, is expected to take an off-the-field role at Auburn.

Horton was part of Malzahn’s initial staff in 2013, joining the Tigers after spending six years in the same capacity at his alma mater, Arkansas

He’s coached nine All-SEC running backs including Kerryon Johnson, Tre Mason, Cameron Artis-Payne and Kamryn Pettway at Auburn.

Malzahn is expected to begin the search for a new running backs coach immediately.

