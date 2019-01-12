AUBURN | Tim Horton is out as Auburn’s running backs coach, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com.

The 28-year coaching veteran, who has spent the last six years at Auburn, is expected to take an off-the-field role at Auburn.



Horton was part of Malzahn’s initial staff in 2013, joining the Tigers after spending six years in the same capacity at his alma mater, Arkansas



He’s coached nine All-SEC running backs including Kerryon Johnson, Tre Mason, Cameron Artis-Payne and Kamryn Pettway at Auburn.



Malzahn is expected to begin the search for a new running backs coach immediately.

