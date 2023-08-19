Hooks, running game shine in scrimmage
Shane Hooks isn't just a big target. The Jackson State transfer can also go up and bring the ball in for highlight catches.
That was showcased during Saturday's scrimmage – Auburn's second of the fall camp – as Hooks snagged a pass from Payton Thorne one-handed for a touchdown. Hugh Freeze knew a highlight when he saw one.
"If it were a game, it would be SportsCenter tonight," the head coach said. "One of those tight, one-handed, back of the end zone grabs. He had a really solid day."
While Freeze saw some negatives from the scrimmage inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, including his team being somewhat flat, there were many positives to take out of the day. Payton Thorne, just off being announced as the starting quarterback for the season opener against UMass, settled down after a shaky first scrimmage, completing 12-of-15 passes for two touchdowns and an interception. His backup, Robby Ashford, also had a productive day, finishing 8-of-15 with two passing touchdowns.
"He (Thorne) had two really bad decisions, I thought, but really settled in, and I thought played really solid," Freeze said. "I thought he pulled a couple of good quarterback runs, and obviously, we're blowing it pretty quick. I'll be anxious when it gets real to see what he does. I thought he played solid."
The running backs were steady, with freshman Jeremiah Cobb getting the most carries. Per Freeze, "all of them ran well."
On defense, Stephen Sings recorded a sack, while Elijah McAllister played well against the run. Most of the pressure, though, didn't come from any of the Jack players – Jalen McLeod, along with Koy Moore, Keldric Faulk, Malcolm Johnson Jr. and Austin Keys, was out due to injuries – but from inside twists or seams off the edge.
And for Freeze, Saturday's scrimmage sort of signals the end of fall camp, as it is now under two weeks until the Tigers host the Minutemen to start the 2023 campaign.
"Kind of ends fall camp in my mind, even though we started school this week, really the camp was the two-week long, and you kind of have a preseason game one last Saturday, preseason game two (today)," Freeze said.
As for why he thought the team was a little flat after a great week of practice, Freeze listed a couple of reasons, including being in an almost empty stadium and the guardian helmets that the players were wearing.
"Maybe I'm fooled, but I miss the sound of the contact," the coach said. "I asked Jake (Thornton), 'Dude, are we even coming off the ball?' I can't hear anything. I think that's some of it, too."