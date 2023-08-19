Shane Hooks isn't just a big target. The Jackson State transfer can also go up and bring the ball in for highlight catches. That was showcased during Saturday's scrimmage – Auburn's second of the fall camp – as Hooks snagged a pass from Payton Thorne one-handed for a touchdown. Hugh Freeze knew a highlight when he saw one. "If it were a game, it would be SportsCenter tonight," the head coach said. "One of those tight, one-handed, back of the end zone grabs. He had a really solid day."

While Freeze saw some negatives from the scrimmage inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, including his team being somewhat flat, there were many positives to take out of the day. Payton Thorne, just off being announced as the starting quarterback for the season opener against UMass, settled down after a shaky first scrimmage, completing 12-of-15 passes for two touchdowns and an interception. His backup, Robby Ashford, also had a productive day, finishing 8-of-15 with two passing touchdowns. "He (Thorne) had two really bad decisions, I thought, but really settled in, and I thought played really solid," Freeze said. "I thought he pulled a couple of good quarterback runs, and obviously, we're blowing it pretty quick. I'll be anxious when it gets real to see what he does. I thought he played solid." The running backs were steady, with freshman Jeremiah Cobb getting the most carries. Per Freeze, "all of them ran well."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PTkUtSEFOREVEIEhPT0tTIPCfmLE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NoYW5laG9va3M2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBz aGFuZWhvb2tzNjwvYT4g8J+knSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU0NUb3AxMD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1NDVG9wMTA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8w dkdHSlFXWEllIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMHZHR0pRV1hJZTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBBdWJ1cm4gRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBBdWJ1cm5Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BdWJ1cm5Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0 dXMvMTY5Mjk2MTk4NDE0NzU5NTcxMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5B dWd1c3QgMTksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==