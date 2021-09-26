Homecoming king Finley ready for LSU reunion

AUBURN | T.J. Finley says there is no bad blood between him and his former LSU teammates. Well, that relationship is likely to be tested this upcoming Saturday.

The sophomore from the Pelican State is returning to Baton Rouge in a role that many didn’t see coming: the starting quarterback for the Auburn Tigers. After Bo Nix’s struggles became too much to overlook on Saturday against Georgia State, Finley finally got his chance to show why he was such an essential pickup for Auburn during the offseason.

He wasn’t perfect. Far from it, actually. Finley finished 9-of-16 for 97 yards and a touchdown, but when his teammates needed him the most, he stepped up. Finley and the Tigers took over at their two-yard line on a must-score drive near the end of the game. An offense that had been stagnant all day now needed a boost.