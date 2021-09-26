Homecoming king Finley ready for LSU reunion
AUBURN | T.J. Finley says there is no bad blood between him and his former LSU teammates. Well, that relationship is likely to be tested this upcoming Saturday.
The sophomore from the Pelican State is returning to Baton Rouge in a role that many didn’t see coming: the starting quarterback for the Auburn Tigers. After Bo Nix’s struggles became too much to overlook on Saturday against Georgia State, Finley finally got his chance to show why he was such an essential pickup for Auburn during the offseason.
He wasn’t perfect. Far from it, actually. Finley finished 9-of-16 for 97 yards and a touchdown, but when his teammates needed him the most, he stepped up. Finley and the Tigers took over at their two-yard line on a must-score drive near the end of the game. An offense that had been stagnant all day now needed a boost.
It ended with Finley escaping what looked like a sure sack, finding Shedrick Jackson in the end zone on fourth down with 45 seconds left on the clock and a victory that looked impossible for the previous 59 minutes.
Now, Bryan Harsin and Mike Bobo have a big decision on their hands. Do you go back to Nix considering his road woes or stick with Finley as the Tigers take on LSU in Death Valley? If Finley, the storylines write themselves.
“I can’t wait to go back,” Finley said after his heroics on Saturday. “Whether I’m starting or not, I just can’t wait to enjoy 100,000 in Tiger Stadium ... I just want to be part of the team and help the team win in any way possible.”
In a series in which insanity is the norm, it only makes sense that Finley, a former Bayou Bengal, goes into his old stomping grounds and breaks the voodoo LSU has held in Tiger Stadium.
On Saturday, in Auburn’s annual homecoming game, Finley played the role of king. Now, he’ll have a homecoming of his own.