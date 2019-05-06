“You know, it’s just coming out here, again, with the same mindset and the same attitude that I’ve had all year, just kind of finding something that works for me and sticking with it and being confident in it,” Holland said. “It’s baseball. It’s supposed to be fun. You know, not every day you’re going to get hits. So I mean, it’s—It’s good to see, but I’ve just got to stick with it.”

The junior broke out of a season-long slump batting .500 with five runs scored, one double, one home run and five RBI to help Auburn win 2 of 3 against Alabama at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | His coaches and his teammates never doubted him, and this weekend Will Holland showed exactly why.

Holland came into the weekend batting .207 overall and .194 in conference games. Going 6 of 12 in three games raised his overall average to .228 and SEC average to .241.

“Obviously it’s been pretty hard to get in a groove, but you know, now that I’ve found something that I’m confident with, I can hit it head on and hopefully keep it going to the rest of the season,” Holland said.

One area that Holland has been consistent in all season is his defensive play at shortstop. Holland never let his struggles at the plate carry onto the field.

“Baseball is not all about hitting,” Holland said. “You know, if I can come out and do something to help my team win, I can do that, and as I said before, baseball is supposed to be fun, so if I’m not hitting, I better have a really fun time playing defense. That’s kind of how I look at it.”

Auburn coach Butch Thompson has consistently praised Holland’s defense all season and he had another highlight play Sunday.

“He made an unbelievable play, a dive play,” Thompson said. “It’s one thing to catch them, but it’s another thing to return to your feet and throw them out.”

Holland wasn’t the only veteran that swung the bat better this weekend. Steven Williams, who came into the series batting .236, hit .375 against the Tide with a home run and three RBI.

After going 1 of 20 in his previous four conference games, Edouard Julien went 2-for-4 Sunday with a double and two RBI.

“It’s huge. I feel like everyone’s kind of getting into a good groove,” Holland said. “I feel like we’re seeing pitches very well. I feel like everyone kind of has the same—they’re working with the same foundation, and the swing and the approach. I don’t think anyone’s trying to do too much.

“You know, if you have one guy in the lineup trying to do too much, that might affect the next two or three guys, especially with a young team, so I feel like we’re all kind of, we all have a good plan and we’re all sticking with it.”

Auburn hosts UAB Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+. The Tigers return to SEC play next weekend with a three-game series against No. 8 Georgia beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on SECN+.