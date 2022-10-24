So, with Sanders, K.J. Jefferson and a strong Arkansas offensive line coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, how can this problem be fixed? It starts with keeping the running backs from reaching the outside, per Owen Pappoe.

This follows a matchup against Ole Miss in which the Tigers allowed the Rebels to pound for 448 yards and three scores on the ground. Overall, Auburn ranks 119th out of 131 teams in the FBS, giving up 204.43 yards per game. In five games against Power 5 schools, Jeff Schmedding's defense has been even worse, with opponents averaging 260.6 yards rushing.

Auburn's defense faces a potent rushing attack for the second straight game, this time in Arkansas and SEC-leading running back Raheim Sanders, who averages 124.29 yards per game. The Razorbacks are ninth in FBS in rushing yards, putting up 240 per outing.

"We were having problems keeping the edge up," the linebacker said. "So they got the ball out to the perimeter a lot."

Opponents have taken notice of Auburn's inability to stop the rush. In the last five games, no team has run the ball less than 39 times, including Ole Miss, who ran it an eye-popping 69 times last Saturday. On Oct. 8, Georgia averaged 7.49 yards per rushing attempt, pushing the ball across the goal line six times on the ground. Another issue facing the Tigers has been the ability to make a stop at first contact, as missed tackles have grown throughout the season.

"We've got guys that just lose focus because you worry about, I don't know whether it's a lack of trust or something, but the guy next to you," Pappoe said. "But just focus on your job and doing it to your full ability and just wrapping up."

Much like Ole Miss with Jaxson Dart, the Razorbacks have a quarterback in K.J. Jefferson who can take off for gains on the ground. The junior has rushed for 344 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season. Bryan Harsin knows how important it will be to stop the 6-foot-3, 242-pound quarterback from getting going.

"Really big, really physical, I think he plays with a lot of poise," the Auburn coach said of Jefferson. "As far as defending him, one, you've got to tackle him. If he's running the ball, you've got to tackle him. You've got to have somebody in position to do that, and then, overall, you've got to be ready for some of the things they do with him."