Historical challenge
AUBURN | A lot of things happened in 1999 including the premiere of The Sopranos on HBO, the release of Baby One More Time by Britney Spears, the publishing of book three in the Harry Potter series and Furby becoming the must-have toy.
Gas was just $1.22 per gallon and, oh yea, Auburn beat LSU in Baton Rouge.
Twenty years and nine losses later, Auburn will look to win at Tiger Stadium once again and put an end to a frustrating losing streak.
“I think it’ll be a great game,” said Marlon Davidson, the three-time SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. “We haven’t won in Baton Rouge in I don’t know how long. That environment is crazy. Playing against the No. 2 team in the country and have a great chance to go up against those guys and see what they’re all about.”
Davidson, who leads Auburn with 5.5 sacks, will be part of a defense tasked with slowing down a prolific LSU offense that leads the SEC averaging 539.9 yards and 50.1 points per game.
Senior quarterback Joe Burrow is the catalyst completing 79.4 percent of his passes for 2,484 yards with 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He’s on pace to finish with one of the most productive season by a quarterback in SEC history.
“It's really not about LSU. It's about us,” said senior safety Daniel Thomas. “We're just going to go in and play our brand of football, which is physicality, tackling -- just have relentless effort, get to the ball and go out and execute and play our brand of ball.”
Auburn will enter the game ranked 9th in the country and coming off a 51-10 win at Arkansas. AU used the off-week to take a big step forward after a 24-13 loss at Florida. But it will take another giant step to take down the 2nd-ranked Bayou Bengals and put at end to the losing streak.
“We’ve got the 24-hour rule — I don’t know that we’ve got 24 hours this week, though, because we’ve got to load the wagons and go get it done,” defensive coordinator Kevin Steele told the Auburn Network shortly after the win over the Razorbacks.
Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.