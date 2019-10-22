AUBURN | A lot of things happened in 1999 including the premiere of The Sopranos on HBO, the release of Baby One More Time by Britney Spears, the publishing of book three in the Harry Potter series and Furby becoming the must-have toy.

Gas was just $1.22 per gallon and, oh yea, Auburn beat LSU in Baton Rouge.



Twenty years and nine losses later, Auburn will look to win at Tiger Stadium once again and put an end to a frustrating losing streak.



“I think it’ll be a great game,” said Marlon Davidson, the three-time SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. “We haven’t won in Baton Rouge in I don’t know how long. That environment is crazy. Playing against the No. 2 team in the country and have a great chance to go up against those guys and see what they’re all about.”