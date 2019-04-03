“Yeah, my boy Matt is explosive,” sophomore receiver Seth Williams said. “Like, he gets the ball, and you never know what's going to happen. He's like a baby R-Dave. He's got the potential, like, to where when he catches the ball, it's probably going to the house. He's going to make at least three people miss.”

Halfway through, Matthew Hill is answering the call. The redshirt freshman is already developing a quick-strike reputation.

AUBURN | Having to replace its all-time leader in receptions and top big-play receiver, Auburn needs some of its younger wideouts to step up this spring.

With Ryan Davis and his 178 career catches graduating, and Darius Slayton declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft, Auburn must replace 104 catches, 1,216 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns from last season.

Hill is one of the players that has a chance to step into that role and he’s getting opportunities to work with the first-team this spring.

“He is a confident football player. He’s a tough guy, and he plays with an edge,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

The biggest difference for Hill from last year to this?

“You can see that he’s grown,” Malzahn said. “His maturity level, you can just tell it’s a little bit different than it was last year when everything happens pretty quick sometimes for freshmen.”

Auburn’s veteran receivers are seeing that maturity too.

“I think on the field he’s really maturing on the stuff he does like his route running, getting open,” junior wide receiver Eli Stove said. “Quick, real quick twitch and he can get open. He can run and he can make people miss.”

Auburn completed its ninth practice of the spring Monday afternoon. The Tigers will practice again Wednesday and Friday before holding a second scrimmage on Saturday. The A-Day game will be April 13 at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.