ATLANTA — On fourth-and-16, with 1:35 to play, Kevin Steele didn't get conservative.

Quite the contrary.

"It's an exciting feeling when you hear that play call," Dontavius Russell said. "When you hear it, you know he trusts us."

Auburn sent its four defensive linemen, which, on that play, consisted of Russell, Marlon Davidson, Nick Coe and Big Kat Bryant. The only linebacker on the field for the play, Deshaun Davis, also went full speed ahead and took on the Washington center.

But those five weren't enough for Steele. Safeties Daniel Thomas and true freshman Smoke Monday were also a part of Steele's all-out blitz dialed up on the biggest defensive play of the game.

Monday cleaned up Russell's missed sack, held on for dear life, which was long enough to force Washington quarterback Jake Browning to heave a pass directly into Davis' hands. After Russell's scoop-and-run — that sent Mercedes-Benz Stadium into its loudest moment of the game — it was ultimately ruled intentional grounding.

But the damage was done — and the all-out blitz play-call looked genius.

"Hearing the crowd roar, and that place erupt, I couldn't hear anything," said Derrick Brown, who wasn't even on the field for the final defensive play. "That was awesome."

There were uncharacteristic moments throughout the game for Auburn's defense.

The Tigers struggled with defensive pass interference penalties throughout the course of the game. Auburn allowed 398 yards of total offense. That was made up primarily of Jake Browning fade routes and a pair of 20-plus-yard runs from Washington running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed.

But all in all, the Tigers defense made the stops it needed when the Huskies threatened to score.

"We have a great defense. They performed incredibly well. There were three times where [Washington] got inside the 10-yard line, and they held them to however many points," Auburn center Kaleb Kim said of the defense. "I mean, that's incredible. As an offense, we need to put a few more points on the board for them."

Kim's words ring true, as it pertains to Auburn's future in 2018.

Multiple times throughout the win, the Tigers offense stalled. Auburn went 25 minutes and 8 seconds of game action from Anders Carlson's 53-yard field goal near the end of the second quarter to JaTarvious Whitlow's game-winning touchdowns with a little more than six minutes to play.

That brought up ghosts from early-season games of past when the defense — forced to make stop after stop amid offensive woes.

Perhaps the most notable of the game came when Coe obliterated Browning on a questionable option play in the red zone. It forced a fumble that Auburn recovered. But the Tigers defense was out there soon after, thanks to an offensive three-and-out.

Auburn's defensive leaders won't shy away from those moments, however.

"We want that to be in our hands," Russell said. "If the offense scores three points, we should win the game. That's the way we look at it. We always want that kind of pressure. We want to be in those situations. One thing our coach tell us is don't wait for somebody to make a play; you go out and make it. It's big for us."