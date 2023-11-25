Saturday's Iron Bowl was one of the loudest game's Alvin Henderson had been to.

Auburn didn't come out on top, as the Tigers dropped their fourth consecutive game to their in-state rival, but Henderson feels like that trend will wrap up soon.

"Like I’ve been telling everybody, the next two to three years, Auburn will be smacking Bama," Henderson said. "We’re gonna be able to get the recruits here at Auburn that we want."