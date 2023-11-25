High-priority RB talks 'crazy' Iron Bowl, recruitment
Saturday's Iron Bowl was one of the loudest game's Alvin Henderson had been to.
Auburn didn't come out on top, as the Tigers dropped their fourth consecutive game to their in-state rival, but Henderson feels like that trend will wrap up soon.
"Like I’ve been telling everybody, the next two to three years, Auburn will be smacking Bama," Henderson said. "We’re gonna be able to get the recruits here at Auburn that we want."
Auburn ran for a total of 244 yards against Alabama, with running backs Damari Alston and Jarquez Hunter leading the charge. It was the most rushing yardage that Alabama had given up to a team all season.
"The running backs were going off," Henderson said. "I feel like all the running backs played pretty good, at least the ones that got on the field. They played pretty good, produced."
Henderson's thoughts on the game?
"It was crazy," Henderson said. "I thought Auburn was about to come out on top, but it was crazy...I was expecting Auburn to win, but they played them hard."
The four-star running back out of Elba, Ala., still remains undecided, but an announcement could be coming soon. He's eyeing Dec. 7 as a possible commitment date, if Elba makes it to the Championship Round in the 1A Alabama Playoffs.