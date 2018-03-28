“It’s all about trusting the process. It ain’t been easy,” Thomas said. “Coach (Kevin) Steele always told me you’ll get to shine, just wait your turn. He just told me be patient, be ready when your name’s called. That’s what I’ve been doing. I’m just trying to take advantage of the opportunity.”

He was a key backup in the secondary last season, starting one game at safety, and goes into his junior season as the leader to win a starting position.

AUBURN | Daniel Thomas burst on the scene as a true freshman in the 2016 Iron Bowl when he tallied two interceptions subbing in for an injured Rudy Ford at nickel.

That opportunity came this spring with the graduation of Auburn’s top three safeties — starters Tray Matthews and Stephen Roberts and key backup Nick Ruffin.

“It’s stepping up,” said Thomas of replacing Matthews’ leadership. “Replacing that, he had a big role on our team leadership wise and in the secondary as well. Just stepping up and replacing him is kind of like big shoes to fill. Somebody got to come up and step up to the challenge.”

Thomas has certainly answered the challenge through the first half of spring drills. He intercepted two passes and helped the first-team defense dominate Saturday’s first scrimmage.

“Daniel’s a guy that, he’s got a lot of experience,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He is starting to turn into a veteran, and you kind of just sense it out there when you’re going 11-on-11. So the expectations are very high for him.”

It’s not just about winning a starting position for Thomas. The Montgomery, Ala., native, who didn’t receive an offer from Auburn until the morning of Signing Day in 2016, is working to become a leader in the secondary and for the team overall.

“We had a strong brotherhood last year,” Thomas said. “What we are trying to build, bringing us all closer as we were last year. Trying to bring those guys along and show them the way like Tray Matthews and Stephen Roberts did last year.

“Just trying to pick it up and raise the level,” he added. “When effort is off, we don’t want it to fall off. Raising the amount of intensity in the secondary because we have a lot of potential in our secondary.”

Auburn will hold its second scrimmage of the spring this Saturday. A-Day is April 7 at 3 p.m. CT.