“Those heavy hearts won’t go away, but I know what Rod and Paula Bramblett would want, and that’s to love on our children, take care of them, and we have to stay and adapt to that. And No. 2, he would want us to go represent Auburn the best way we possibly can moving forward.”

“The last 27 years, Rod has been telling the story of Auburn baseball,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Him and his wife are great examples of how to love Auburn, how to be a husband, how to lead a family—a pretty good example for everybody to play off of. To have that missing anytime, but especially now because of a tragedy, an accident or something like that out of thin air, it puts baseball in perspective and makes you realize that things are bigger than ball, so to speak.

The Tigers will travel to the NCAA Regional at Georgia Tech without their voice for the first time since 1993. Rod Bramblett, who has called thousands of baseball games over the past 27 seasons, and his wife, Paula, were killed May 25 in a tragic automobile accident.

Rod’s partner for at least 25 of those years, Andy Burcham, will also miss the series as he works to arrange Thursday’s funeral and helps care for the Bramblett’s two children. The pair of close friends had previously covered 13 NCAA Regionals together.

Paul Ellen and Brit Bowen will be on the call for the Auburn Network as the Tigers try to advance to a Super Regional for the second consecutive season and only the third time in program history.

“We’ll just keep praying and we’ll keep taking the field,” Thompson said. “I thought (Sunday’s) practice was a little but somber—we talked about it before taking the field that there’d be some understanding of that—but hopefully tonight, we’ll have a little bit more and can get after it. We’ll just keep going through this process leading up to Friday and hopefully be able to put our best foot forward.”

Rod, who has also been the voice of Auburn football and basketball since 2003, touched the lives of many people inside and outside Auburn’s athletic department. That includes a personal relationship with many of Auburn’s baseball players such as Conor Davis, whose walk-off three-run home run as a freshman in 2017 beat South Carolina and prompted what many consider one of Rod’s best calls.

“We talked for a while after that. And we had talked just through all the interviews and stuff like that,” Davis said. “It’s a terrible loss for the Auburn community. It’s just crazy how fast things can change and that’s what Butch kind of went into: Things can change overnight. Things can change within an hour. But he just wants to relay to us that he loves us and stuff like that, and if we need anything we can go to him. But the loss of Rod is — I don’t even have words for it. It’s terrible.”

Sophomore right-hander Tanner Burns, who will return from a a sore shoulder to start Friday or Saturday’s game, is another Auburn player that had a close relationship with Rod.

“It has been tough. He meant a lot, especially to me,” Burns said. “Our relationship off the field, talking to him after games, he would always ask me how my family was and how my family was doing. It was just stuff not about baseball. I’m going to miss his voice. He had a really good voice. I’m going to miss him. He meant a lot to a lot of us.

“We’re playing for Auburn and we’re playing for him and his family. That gives us some motivation going into Atlanta.”

Auburn will open the Atlanta Regional against Coastal Carolina Friday at 11 a.m. CT. Georgia Tech will play Florida A&M at 6 p.m.