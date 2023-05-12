South Carolina held on to win and eliminated Auburn from the SEC Tournament. Auburn has not reached the SEC Championship game since 2016.

The Tigers walked the leadoff batter in the seventh inning and recorded the next two outs, but couldn't finish it off Friday. South Carolina's Jordan Fabian took Shelby Lowe deep with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Gamecocks up 3-2.

Although South Carolina was hitless against Auburn until the sixth inning, the Gamecocks did manage to score a run in the top of the first.

Following a walk and a throwing error by Auburn, South Carolina had runners at second and third with one out. The Gamecocks pushed one run across on a sacrifice fly, their only run of the game.

Jessie Blaine put the wheels in motion for Auburn in the bottom of the second, starting the inning with a lead off single. Makayla Packer then singled to left field, but a fielding error by South Carolina allowed Skylar Elkins, who was pinch-running for Blaine, to score from first.

Packer advanced all the way to third on the error, one of three committed by South Carolina on the day.

Needing to put the ball in play, Roach did so in a big way. The sophomore drilled a double to the outfield gap, scoring Packer easily to put Auburn up 2-1.

Penta started the game for Auburn, but after walking the first two batters she faced in the fourth, was replaced by Lowe. Lowe gave up the first South Carolina hit in the sixth inning, but through six innings, had pitched three innings of scoreless relief.

Disaster struck in the seventh.

Lowe walked the lead off batter, before retiring the next two and getting Auburn one out away from an SEC title game. South Carolina's next swing hurt, as Fabian's two-run home run put the Gamecocks up 3-2.

Auburn will await its seeding for the NCAA Tournament.