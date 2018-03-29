“I think I’ve felt like freshman year coming in,” said Davidson, who has started 26 of 27 games at defensive end since he arrived at Auburn in 2016. “My body feels good. I’m doing everything back now, no more injuries. It’s a blessing.”

Davidson played through several injuries last season, finishing with 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks. He also had one pass breakup, five quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, which he returned 33 yards.

“A lot of times, you get banged up and play through things, and he did that. I'd say he's pretty healthy right now,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

That mental and physical toughness should serve Davidson well as he finishes up his college career and transitions to the NFL. He’s part of a deep and talented Auburn defensive line that should be sending several players to the league in the next couple of years.

But first, they’ve got some unfinished business at Auburn.

“We're more experienced now with me, Dontavius (Russell), Andrew (Williams), Derrick (Brown) and Nick Coe and we all got years under our belt,” Davidson said. “Now we all know how it'll go down in a game. Everything is going to come easy to us because we've already been through that.”

This spring, however, it’s all about sharpening the fundamentals. It's a daily grind but something Davidson and his fellow defensive linemen are embracing because they know it provides dividends down the road.

“Just being more physical, being low, playing with better pad level. That’s a big key for me this year,” Davidson said. “Hand placement. You can’t get enough of that, of your basic fundamentals, to take your game to the next level, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Auburn will hold its second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday. The A-Day game is April 7.