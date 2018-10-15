Starting safety Jeremiah Dinson was ejected for targeting in the second half of Saturday’s 30-24 loss to Tennessee and will miss the first half of the Ole Miss game. Starting cornerback Jamel Dean is battling several injuries and was unable to finish the UT game, which meant a lot of playing time for true freshmen cornerbacks Christian Tutt and Roger McCreary.

And the Tigers will do so with a depleted secondary.

AUBURN | After giving up over 300 yards passing to what was the SEC’s 13th-ranked passing offense, Auburn must travel to Ole Miss to face the conferences No. 1-rated group.

“Jamel, he fought hard and couldn't finish the game in the second half,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “And then Dinson had the play. You know, Dinson's one of our leaders. Dinson is one of the better players we have on the team. He's like a coach on the field. Any time you lose him, that's extremely tough. Really tough to not have either one of those guys.

“But, hey, still, that's part of it. We've got to have other guys step up and make plays. Just looking at it with the naked eye, that quarterback made some good throws. Their receivers made great adjustments, and a lot of them were under thrown to where only he could catch it or nobody could catch it.”

Tennessee was averaging 182.8 passing yards per game before dropping 328 on AU in Jordan-Hare Stadium. UT quarterback Jarrett Guanantano completed eight passes of 19 or more yards. He was 11-of-14 for 188 yards and a touchdown on 3rd down.

The Rebels average an SEC-best 353.1 passing yards per game behind talented dual-threat quarterback Jordan Ta’amu and a future NFL receiver in junior A.J. Brown.

True freshmen safeties Smoke Monday and Jamien Sherwood have already played a lot of snaps this season and will be asked to step up even more this week.

“Losing Jeremiah for that first half is definitely going to hurt,” senior linebacker Deshaun Davis said. “I’m pretty sure Jamien or Smoke will step in and do a pretty good job, but that’s my guy back there. Losing him will definitely hurt, but like I’ve been saying, it’s a standard.

“So when those guys come in, they’re expected to play just like Jeremiah or better. There shouldn’t be a drop-off. That’s the way we’re built around here, and that’s the way we expect things to go Saturday.”

Tutt, Monday and Sherwood all enrolled in January and were able to go through winter workouts and spring drills. They’ve been playing more like veterans this fall. McCreary enrolled in the summer but has impressed with his raw athleticism.

“We got players that’s going to step up and do their job, so we good,” Dinson said.

Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.