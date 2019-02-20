Hawgs roasted
AUBURN | This one was over early, real early.
Auburn made six of its first eight 3-point attempts to jump up 22-1 out of the gate and cruised to a 79-56 win over Arkansas Wednesday night at Auburn Arena.
It started in the pre-game huddle when Jared Harper challenged his teammates to get off to a fast start.
“In the huddle, Jared came up to us and was like, ‘when was the last time we started out to a big open run?’ I was like, ‘early in the season,’ so you know, he kind of—let’s start off to one now," Anfernee McLemore said. "We didn’t think it was going to be 22-1, but you know, he kind of just brought us together to try to make a big run in the beginning, and we did it.”
Auburn made 17 3-pointers, the most in conference play this season and the second-most since making 18 against South Alabama in the opener to improve to 18-8 overall and 7-6 in the SEC.
"That’s a really good win for our program," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "We have such a great respect for Arkansas and their basketball program and their history in the SEC. We’ve kind of evened it up the last three years, which is hard to do against them, so I’m very pleased.
"We got off to a great start, made shots. Wes Flanigan and Chad Prewett and their team just did a tremendous scout. We had a game plan to front (Daniel) Gafford and get help in there behind him and did a good job of pressuring the ball, and we of course made shots. It was a good—pretty dominating effort against a good SEC team. So, something to maybe build on."
Bryce Brown led the way with 18 points on 5 of 8 3-pointers. McLemore scored 13 points, Chuma Okeke 11 and Harper 10. McLemore added a team-high six rebounds and two blocked shots.
Starting for the first time this season, Malik Dunbar had eight points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Auburn built a 30-point lead in the first half and pushed the lead up to 33 early in the second half. The Tigers scored 24 points off 15 Arkansas turnovers and out-rebounded the Razorbacks 42-34.
Arkansas made just 4 of 26 3-pointers (15.4 percent) as the Razorbacks fell to 14-12 and 5-8 in the SEC. Gafford, who came into the game averaging 16.6 points per game, had just 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting.
Auburn returns to action Saturday at No. 4 Kentucky. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
PLAYER OF THE GAME: Chuma Okeke. Another good all-around game for the sophomore with 13 points, four rebounds, a team-high five assists, one steal and three blocked shots.
PLAY OF THE GAME: As part of Auburn’s game-opening 22-1 run, Samir Doughty grabbed a rebound, found Jared Harper on the fast break, who drive in and lobbed the ball for a Malik Dunbar alley-oop slam dunk.
STAT OF THE NIGHT: Auburn nearly shot as well from 3-point range (17 of 33/51.5 percent) as it did from the free throw line (10 of 19/52.6 percent)
QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: Pearl on Arkansas fans being very concerned with the record this season: "What I would say to the fans is that the league is as good as it's ever been, top to bottom. So, you know, I feel very fortunate to have a good basketball team at Auburn, just so we can survive it. (laughs) You know? There could be Auburn teams that were good teams that would have a hard time winning games in this league this year. So it's not about — look, Arkansas has won five SEC games. They've beaten LSU at LSU and should've beaten them at Arkansas. They can beat anybody at any given night. It's the quality of the league. There's nothing wrong with Arkansas' program."