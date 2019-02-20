AUBURN | This one was over early, real early. Auburn made six of its first eight 3-point attempts to jump up 22-1 out of the gate and cruised to a 79-56 win over Arkansas Wednesday night at Auburn Arena. It started in the pre-game huddle when Jared Harper challenged his teammates to get off to a fast start. “In the huddle, Jared came up to us and was like, ‘when was the last time we started out to a big open run?’ I was like, ‘early in the season,’ so you know, he kind of—let’s start off to one now," Anfernee McLemore said. "We didn’t think it was going to be 22-1, but you know, he kind of just brought us together to try to make a big run in the beginning, and we did it.”

Ben Wolk/AuburnSports.com

Auburn made 17 3-pointers, the most in conference play this season and the second-most since making 18 against South Alabama in the opener to improve to 18-8 overall and 7-6 in the SEC. "That’s a really good win for our program," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "We have such a great respect for Arkansas and their basketball program and their history in the SEC. We’ve kind of evened it up the last three years, which is hard to do against them, so I’m very pleased. "We got off to a great start, made shots. Wes Flanigan and Chad Prewett and their team just did a tremendous scout. We had a game plan to front (Daniel) Gafford and get help in there behind him and did a good job of pressuring the ball, and we of course made shots. It was a good—pretty dominating effort against a good SEC team. So, something to maybe build on." Bryce Brown led the way with 18 points on 5 of 8 3-pointers. McLemore scored 13 points, Chuma Okeke 11 and Harper 10. McLemore added a team-high six rebounds and two blocked shots. Starting for the first time this season, Malik Dunbar had eight points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Auburn built a 30-point lead in the first half and pushed the lead up to 33 early in the second half. The Tigers scored 24 points off 15 Arkansas turnovers and out-rebounded the Razorbacks 42-34. Arkansas made just 4 of 26 3-pointers (15.4 percent) as the Razorbacks fell to 14-12 and 5-8 in the SEC. Gafford, who came into the game averaging 16.6 points per game, had just 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting. Auburn returns to action Saturday at No. 4 Kentucky. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT on CBS.