AuburnSports - Hawaii big man commits to Auburn

Auburn has added its first commitment in the 2022 class, and it went to the middle of the Pacific Ocean to get it. Sage Tolentino, a 7-foot center from Honolulu, Hawaii, announced on Instagram his intentions to sign with Auburn.

"My family and I have prayed about this day since I was a kid," Tolentino wrote on his Instagram account. "I am beyond blessed and I give God all the Glory. "Auburn University's core traditions are passion and spirit and they are exactly the program I want to spend my time at developing at the next level. It's great to be an Auburn Tiger."

Tolentino, who was an all-state selection as a sophomore, chose Auburn over offers from Kansas, Cincinnati and Tennessee State. He also was receiving heavy interest from Kentucky, Georgia and USC, among others. Tolentino has helped lead Maryknoll High School to back-to-back Hawaii state championships. In 2019-20, his sophomore season, he averaged 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game.