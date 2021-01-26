AuburnSports - Harsin will build ’21 class ‘the right way’

“We fill the needs that we need to fill and that we have players here that are prepared and ready to go in the summertime, at least, for helping us in this 2021 season.”

“The goal is to sign the right people, to have the right players in this program, to have the right fit for what it is we’re trying to accomplish,” Harsin said. “That goes back to that original question, just making sure that we stick to the plan that we have in place and that we do follow through on getting the right people here and making sure, especially this 21 class, that we build it the right way.

Bryan Harsin, who was hired away from Boise State Dec. 22, has yet to land his first commitment but is confident he can make an impact in the 2021 class.

AUBURN | Eight days before signing day, Auburn has 11 signees from the early period, one commitment and a class that ranks 60th in the nation.

Harsin has a long list of needs but the first ones, offensive line and running back, come as no surprise. The Tigers haven’t signed a high school left tackle since Calvin Ashley in the 2017 class and Ashley only lasted a couple of years at Auburn before transferring to FAU and then FAMU.

At running back, Auburn has lost two of its top backups since the end of the season and currently has just two scholarship tailbacks in Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers.

Another area of need is safety where starter Jamien Sherwood and top backup Jordyn Peters both declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“So we have to look at that and really say, OK, where are we at in these areas,” Harsin said. “What are the most important things we have to get done? Is it a younger tackle? Is it an older tackle? Is it a position at running back that we need to fill? What does that look like? Those are the conversations we've had. But I feel very good about what our coaches have done with their evaluation and knowing, alright, here's where we need to go. And then knowing when to find those guys that what we've been talking about culture-wise and making that happen on the football field.”

Harsin doesn’t expect to have a full class on Feb. 3. With so many players in the transfer portal and no definitive word from the NCAA when some of them will be eligible, he could be adding to the roster through late spring or summer.

“I think we’re doing really well with our 21,” Harsin said. “If you look at it, the second signing period, that will be the first opportunity for us to sign guys on that day. But that’s going to continue on all the way through the spring. There’s going to be more recruiting. There’s going to be things that happen. There’s going to be NCAA rule changes that will go into affect. So there’s still a lot of work to be done. It never ends. Recruiting never ends. You just have set points when you can sign, but if you don’t sign everybody at that one time, it still goes on."

The late signing period last six months, beginning Feb. 3 and ending Aug. 1.

