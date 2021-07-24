Harsin: 'The goal in recruiting is to finish'

But for Harsin, recruiting isn’t about where you stand when you speak at SEC Media Days on July 22nd, it’s about where your recruiting class ends once the cycle is over.

Auburn has just six commits in the class of 2022. The Tigers are No. 79 in the country, behind teams like Western Michigan, Arkansas State and even Bryan Harsin’s previous school in Boise State.

“Now, let me just say this. When's signing day, what, Dec. 15? Something like that?” Harsin said. “So right around December, that's really when all the teams are going to be judged is when we get to the end of the signing period, and these guys actually sign… At the end of the day, to me, really at any level, at any program, the goal in recruiting is to finish. Alright, that's really what you have to do. You have to finish and you have those players sign to your program.”

Auburn’s class currently consists of TE Micah Riley-Ducker, QB Holden Geriner, WR Jay Fair, DB Caleb Wooden, LB Powell Gordon and K Alex McPherson.

While Auburn’s class is ranked 78th nationally, Auburn’s No. 37 in average stars ratings.

The Tigers have targets in RB Damari Alston announcing July 25th, DE Caden Story announcing August 1st and ATH Kobi Albert announcing on August 4th and could provide another wave of momentum for the class.

“So, right now, I mean there's guys that we've been talking to. There's things that I know that nobody else does,” Harsin said. “I like the guys that we have right now that are going to be a part of our program. I think they're going to be really good college football players. I think they're going to be guys that we can develop into elite players. And they fit the mentality that we're looking for for the kind of guys that we want to bring in and just understand that.”

After a busy June, college football went into another dead period in recruiting from June 28-July 24th. Auburn will end that dead period with the return of the Big Cat event on July 25th.

“Our coaches are working hard. We're all doing those things. We're competing with a lot of the other staffs, not just in the SEC but all over the country,” Harsin said. “So it is 365, 24/7, that's recruiting. And at the end of the day, we'll find out where we are in December. And then we'll know a lot more about our process, what we're able to accomplish during the season and then how well we've recruited the players and their families to be a part of the program.”