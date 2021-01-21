AuburnSports - Harsin recaps finalized on-field staff

Mike Bobo - Offensive Coordinator

Leading the charge on offense is Mike Bobo. Bobo has experience as a coach at Georgia, head coach at Colorado State and most recently the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Harsin and Bobo competed against each other while the two were at Boise State and Colorado State. “Mike Bobo, he and I have known each other, go back to 2011, that was our personal relationship. Prior to that, I always admired what he had done at Georgia and the things he had done with his quarterbacks and how he had developed those players,” Harsin said. “When I was at Texas he was at Georgia and we got a chance to get together and build that relationship and here we are today. I think the philosophies that he and I both have at the quarterback position as far as the offensive philosophies, those mesh. And then what we’re trying to do now to blend those ideas and bring this offense to Auburn that we want to create.”

While Harsin has called plays before, he says that responsibility will fall to Bobo.

“Mike’s calling the plays. My responsibility right now is to help install and be there for the DNA for who we are on the offense side,” Harsin said. “The things that we’ve done and I’ve been a part of, the things that Coach Bobo and other coaches of our staff have been a part of. So as you start to talk through scheme, really what are some of the best things that we’ve all done. And it’s open discussion. That’s the best part about having really good coaches together is, yes we have a foundation and there’s some non-negotiables in there, but there’s a lot of things that we want to work through and try as we install it, be the very best that we can in those areas.

“So our players as they learn it, they learn the best things we’ve all learned as coaches along the way. And we’re able to make it a progression. Not everything gets installed all at one time. There’s a progression to what we’re doing. There’ll be a spring progression, there’ll be a summer progression, there’ll be a fall camp progression in order to get to where we want to be by the time we play. The great part of Coach Bobo, he’s done this. He’s been in that position for a long time. He understands systems and putting things in place and the order of having to do that. That’s also my responsibility. When it comes down to play-calling and all that, we both agreed I’ll call the touchdowns and he can call the other plays.

“That’s what we’re going to do, all right. So if there’s any touchdowns out there, I’ll take credit for that and the rest of it, we’ll just move the ball down the field and try to get there. These guys have been awesome. They’re working well together. We’re having fun. We’re enjoying it. We’re able to work through some things. There’s some really good, healthy arguments in there, which you should have. To me, that’s how you develop that conviction for what it is you want to do and the system you want to put in so we can take that into the meeting rooms and share that with our players.”

Derek Mason - Defensive Coordinator

On the defensive side of the ball, Derek Mason will serve as defensive coordinator. Mason arrives at Auburn after being head coach at Vanderbilt and defensive coordinator at Stanford before that. Though, Harsin is already familiar with Mason, too.

“Derek Mason. High energy. Great coach. Great personality. Great connector,” Harsin said. “He and I go back to a few years ago on vacations, had a chance to spend a couple vacations together getting to know each other. My wife and his wife and really just sharing philosophies. And so, the connection began there. No one knows you’re going to be in a position like this to work together, but certainly excited about what he brings and his leadership. And as I’ve seen right now, his work in progress with our defensive staff has been tremendous.”

As for his defensive scheme, Mason has recently utilized a 3-4 along with other defensive schemes while at Vanderbilt. Harsin says he has been planning his scheme at Auburn around the current players.

“Well let me say that schematically, what Coach Mason has done—and let’s go back even further, not even just the times we spent together in some of those vacation opportunities, but I got to witness his resume, his work when he was at Stanford,” Harsin said. “So, being at Boise State, watching what they were doing at Stanford, watching the type of defenses they put out there, how they played, how physical they played, schematically what they were able to do. You got to be able to adjust and adapt to some of the offenses now. You’re going to face tempo offenses, two-back offenses, spread-open, tempo teams. There’s just a lot of variety. Every single week there’s going to be gameplan plays that offenses use, so the system, when you install it, you’ve got to be able to be multiple but sound in what you’re doing.

“Coach Mason, as far as what he’s done, his approach with the entire defensive staff is really watching the guys that we have here on this team. Let’s start with what we have, let’s start with the players we have here, let’s look at where they’re going to fit. Before we decided corners, safeties, nickels, linebackers—we want to see the guys that we have here, we want to see where they fit within the schemes, and that will help us with the three-down or the four-down, and that will help us with the things we want to do from a schematic standpoint. So, I really appreciate his approach. He brings a wealth of knowledge now. He’s been a head coach; he’s been a defensive coordinator. There’s a maturity, there’s a leadership quality about him, there’s an approach that says here’s the process we’re going to use to develop this defense into what it is we want it to be.”

Jeff Schmedding - Inside Linebackers coach

Serving as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator, Jeff Schmedding will be Auburn’s inside linebackers coach.

“Coach Schmedding is one of the best coaches that I’ve seen and been around in my career, and brings a wealth of knowledge to the defensive side, understands it back to front, and is a guy that does a great job connecting with players, and we’ve been able to see that so far,” Harsin said. “And I think that group of linebackers are going to be excited about what he brings to the table as far as just his detail, his technique, his knowledge of the game and certainly the experience he’s had, playing for national championships in the FCS, being a part of a very successful program at Boise and then obviously having a chance to come here and bring that experience to Auburn. He’s excited. I’m excited to see him around our guys. Every time I do, I can tell the connection and the relationships that we’re building.”

Brad Bedell - Tight Ends coach

Along with Schmedding, Harsin brought Brad Bedell in to coach tight ends at Auburn. Bedell was the offensive line coach while at Boise State.

“Brad Bedell, coaching our tight ends, was the offensive line coach at Boise State. Understands the run game, understands the fronts, understands all those things that we need to be great at at the tight end position,” Harsin said. “Played at the next level for seven years. Knows the physicality, knows the attitude and mindset and the things we want to bring to that tight end room, so we can play physical and we can be weapons on the field and be able to do multiple things with that position. Certainly understands the system, the offense. Very detailed in his recruiting. Great connector, and is a guy that with the staff that I think brings a lot of energy with what it is we’re doing every single day.”

Will Friend - Offensive Line coach

On the offensive line, a certain area of need for Auburn, Harsin brought in Will Friend who previously worked at Tennessee before being hired to join Shane Beamer’s staff at South Carolina in December.

His time at South Carolina didn’t even last a month as he opted to join Bobo and come to the Plains.

“Will Friend, offensive line, huge area for us. Getting those guys up front developed,” Harsin said. “I’ve always enjoyed the work he’s done with those players and the way he’s, from the outside looking in, help those guys establish an identity on the offensive side, especially with the offensive line. I’ve admired that, getting around him, good guy to work with, good person. Bring a lot of value there.”

Tracy Rocker - Defensive Line coach

Opposite the offensive line, former Auburn defensive linemen and defensive line coach, Tracy Rocker, will be returning to Auburn. Rocker served as the defensive line coach during the 2009-’10 National Championship season.

“Coach Rocker, getting a chance to get around him, I really enjoyed our conversations. A great player at Auburn. Bleeds orange and blue, no question about it,” Harsin said. “Certainly is a guy that with his experience, knowledge, and his approach, the way that he has dealt with players, the way that he has connected with players here, without question, is the perfect fit for what we’re trying to accomplish at the D-line position. And then his knowledge and experience and our development of our defense is going to help us without question.”

Cornelius Williams - Wide Receivers coach

From down the road at Troy, Cornelius Williams will coach wide receivers. Williams is from Hoover, Ala, and played at Troy before coaching for the Trojans.

“I got a chance to be around him. A good young coach who’s been at Troy. He’s been here in Alabama and understands Auburn and what that stands for and what that means,” Harsin said. “It’s important to him. As we had our conversations and I got to be around him, just the energy and excitement and the opportunity to be here. This is, for many of us, a dream opportunity and a chance to be at a program like this. Nobody exudes that more than him and he’s jumped in with both feet. He’s been great in meetings. Been great around the players. He’s very good at recruiting and very good at connecting. I’m excited to watch him develop those wide receivers and work with that group.”

Cadillac Williams - Running Backs coach

The only on-field coach retained, Cadillac Williams will continue his role as running backs coach for the Tigers.

“Coach Williams, Cadillac Williams, did a tremendous job. We had a chance to talk football, to talk about Auburn but also just his development as a coach, where he wants to go, where he sees himself and also fitting into this style of offense coaching that running back position — which is huge, alright, with our success that we want to have moving forward,” Harsin said. “Again, in front of the team, talking with the guys, the energy, the reception that he got, he’s a guy that everyone knows played here, sacrificed, did many things to be a part of the success of this program.

“Obviously went on and played at the next level, did a tremendous job, but to be back here getting him back in this program, in that position — and I think right now, being around him, just excited to be a part of something new. He’s been very receptive and did a great job with the connection with our players, and just been a joy to work with him so far, and looking forward to watching him develop with this staff.”

Bert Watts - Outside Linebackers coach, Special Teams coordinator

And the final hire was Watts who will serve as outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. Watts was the defensive coordinator at Fresno State before taking over as linebackers coach at Memphis last season.

“A little history on Bert, it goes back to our connection when he was at Fresno State and was a defensive coordinator. I admired his work and we got the chance to compete against him,” Harsin said. “Did a tremendous job and his opportunity to move onto Memphis and that experience with some of the recruiting that he’s been able to do I thought would be a great fit. And the conversations that we had, there was no question about how he fits into this staff and be a part of this program and his desire to be at Auburn.”

While Harsin’s on-field staff is finalized, he did note that there are still support staff and positions off the field yet to be filled.