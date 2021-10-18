Harsin proud of execution on game-sealing drive

AUBURN | Holding an eight-point lead with 8:41 left in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Auburn had the opportunity to put away Arkansas by putting points on the board with a long, time-consuming drive. It was a chance to exert dominance along the offensive front and take all of the hope remaining from the Razorbacks. It is what coaches and players dream of doing at the end of close games.

"It's definitely the way that we'd like to finish the game," Bryan Harsin said. "You want to convert, you want to stay on the field, you want to be able to run it at the end of the game."

It wasn't all pretty and could have ended early as the Tigers faced a 3rd-and-10 from the Razorbacks' 25-yard line after a false start by Kilian Zierer. Bo Nix didn't blink, though, as he found Tyler Fromm for an 11-yard gain and fresh set of downs. Two plays later, Nix found Kobe Hudson to put the ball at midfield. A short Jarquez Hunter run and a 15-yard pass to Shedrick Jackson got the Tigers into field goal range, certainly close enough for Anders Carlson to seal the deal.