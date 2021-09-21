Harsin prefers balanced offense

And the production was particularly lacking on the passing end as Nix averaged just 5.0 yards per attempt. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral currently leads the SEC averaging 10.5 yards per attempt while Vanderbilt’s Ken Seals is last averaging 4.9.

Bo Nix had 37 pass attempts while Auburn combined for 40 rushing attempts. AU finished with 185 yards passing and 182 rushing. That’s certainly balanced but it wasn’t productive enough to win at Beaver Stadium.

AUBURN | The balance was there for Auburn’s offense against Penn State, but there may have been an opportunity to grind out more yards on the ground.

The running game was much more efficient. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter combined to run for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries, an average of 5.2 yards per attempt.

Would Bryan Harsin liked to have seen Bigsby and Hunter get more carries against the Nittany Lions?

“Well, I always think we want to run it as much as we can. And you want to have balance,” said Harsin. “I think those guys did a very good job. The o-line and the tight ends, those guys blocked well so run game wise we felt good about some of the things that we were doing.

“In the pass game, there were opportunities there as well, so you like to have that balance. But we want to continue that trend. We want to be able to run the ball, we want to be able to do it effectively like we did in the last game and we want to be able to build off of that in the pass game and then keep the balance of run and pass.”

It sounds more like Harsin would like the passing game to be more efficient and produce more explosive plays, but he’s certainly gained more confidence in the running game.

He was especially pleased with the improvement he’s seen out of Auburn’s offensive line.

“One of the things that I thought we did well: we ran the ball in the red zone well, we had some opportunities to do that again and, you know, there was a little bit of confusion there when we got down into the red zone. But we've got to build off of that,” he said. “We've got to continue to keep developing the run game, and I thought the o-line was a big part of that. There's improvements. There's things that we're doing on the o-line in the run game that you're seeing show up where we're getting better, and that trend has to continue.

“So we've got to build on the stuff that we're doing there and then make sure that our run game is solid and that we can do some things off it in the pass game.”

Auburn hosts Georgia State Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.