Harsin: Moore, receivers are 'playmakers'

"Everyone was like, 'Hmm,'" the coach said. "All right. So you're like, okay, that dude can move."

In one of his first practices for Auburn after transferring from LSU, the wide receiver took a slant pass and, as Bryan Harsin explained, "just took off."

ATLANTA | It didn't take Koy Moore long to make an impression on his new teammates and coaches.

It's a skill that the Tigers were lacking at the receiver position last season, with yards after catches coming at a limited rate. The 6-foot-1 Moore, who caught 27 passes for 248 yards in two years with the Bayou Bengals, brings that threat to Auburn's lineup. But, for Harsin, his personality drew the coach instantly to the Kenner, La., native.

"I just like him as a person," he said. "He's just got a presence about him … I think he's got a certain level of maturity that you feel just from transferring."

That's a relief for a team looking for explosive plays from receivers. And, as Harsin points out, he's not the only player at that position that can provide significant gains from short routes.

"I think we got playmakers," the coach said. "I think we gotta get them in the right spots. Just watch them. They can run, catch and do all that … I do think we have a couple of guys we can throw a hitch to, and they can make somebody miss. So I do think we have a couple of those guys. We have more of those guys than we did."

While he wouldn't point toward a specific player with the biggest ability to scorch defenses, Harsin mentioned a few players that have made great strides this offseason, including Ze'Vian Capers and Shedrick Jackson and Malcolm Johnson. When the subject of Tar'Varish Dawson was brought up, Harsin lit up.

"Dawson's a completely different player than what he was last year, and he would say that too," he said. "I mean, he was a little just kind of goofing around and enjoying being out there, and now he's out there trying to make plays, and he can roll."

Along with newcomers Jay Fair and Camden Brown, who Harsin said came to campus and are "not messing around," the Tigers might have another asset that was missing from a year ago: urgency.

"Receivers run more than anybody on the field, and at some point, you're like, 'I'm gonna go as hard as I need to today because there's nobody else,'" Harsin said. "And you gotta kind of play that game a little bit. And when you have more depth, you get more competition. You get better results out of your guys."

The only thing missing from Ike Hilliard's group is experience, with Jackson the only receiver with significant playing time in past seasons. That means playing time is up for grabs for everyone.

"Wide receiver, it's wide open," Harsin said. "It really is. It's wide open … That's why little things like extra throwing sessions on Wednesdays or Saturdays or whatever days they choose to go out there to do it. You're building that chemistry with your quarterback, and if you're not out there, you're missing an opportunity."