AuburnSports - Harsin making early connections

“He's let the team know that we are going to be in good shape and he's going to do his best to get coaches in here that are great for us and we're going to keep everybody together and we're going to make sure that we get this thing rolling in 2021,” said sophomore quarterback Bo Nix.

Bryan Harsin is not forcing it. While giving the current coaching staff the space to prepare the players for a bowl game, Auburn’s newly hired head coach is also getting to know the team he’ll be putting his stamp on in the coming weeks and months.

AUBURN | It started with a Zoom call, an introduction. It’s continued this week with talks and meetings here and there.

“Obviously he hasn't been in too much as far as on the field stuff and things like that, our coaches are still doing a great job of preparing us, but he is definitely around and he is able to communicate and talk with us when we need him.”

Harsin took a simple approach to his first Zoom meeting with the entire team, which came shortly after his hiring was announced Dec. 22. It turned out to be a great way to find common ground and make an initial connection.

“I let them know who I am. So I told my story,” Harsin said. “Briefly let them know about my family. Let them know about why I chose Auburn, much like them. I didn't recruit them, but why I chose Auburn University is probably the same reason they did. How could you not? Simple as that.”

Kevin Steele, who was named interim head coach shortly after Malzahn’s firing, appreciates Harsin’s approach, which included an early Zoom meeting with the current staff in which he offered his full support in their bowl preparations.

“So he's doing what he does and we're doing something totally separate and they are not joined at this point in time,” Steele explained. “But I've seen him around the building, and then we've had -- he had a Zoom conference call with all of us. And then he's been around some of the players. I think it's good that they are getting to see him and get a feel for him.”

Auburn plays Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl Friday at noon CT on ABC.