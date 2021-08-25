Harsin: 'I am not anti-vaccine'

The Auburn coach opened Wednesday's media videoconference with his thoughts regarding COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus on Thursday. Harsin continues to isolate at home and feels good, something he admits he is fortunate to say. As of now, he plans on returning to the practice facility on Monday after completing the 10-day quarantine that is standard after a positive test.

"I am not anti-vaccine," he said. "Any narrative along that lines is misinformed. I fully support the choice for anyone to vaccinate."

Harsin also noted that the vaccination numbers in the program continue to improve, and it is a daily priority within the program, still admitting that there is a lot of work to be done. As for mandatory vaccinations for players and staff members, Harsin stated that is not an option.

"We cannot mandate vaccines to our student-athletes under Alabama law," he said. "Other states and universities can. We cannot."

Per Harsin, ways in which he has helped advance knowledge of the vaccine with his staff and players include having an open platform for experts to come and present information to the team and staff. He commended team physician Michael Goodlett for being a good source of information for everyone associated with the football program.

Harsin said no coaches or players had to quarantine due to his positive test. Regarding the 85-percent vaccination rate required by the SEC, the Auburn coach was to the point.

"I do believe we can get there," Harsin said.