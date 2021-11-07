Harsin explains why he stuck with Nix

His fortune wasn’t so lucky the next snap. Rolling to his left and facing pressure, Nix just plainly dropped the ball by himself. Texas A&M’s Micheal Clemons scooped it up and raced into the end zone. After two disastrous plays, plus Nix’s ineffectiveness in leading the Tigers to any production in the second half, it might have been the time to see if T.J. Finley, who rescued Auburn against Georgia State, could put some offense together..

That almost happened early in the fourth quarter. Nix, after a fast start, was unraveling. Possibly his lowest collegiate moment happened on back-to-back plays. With the Tigers down 9-3 and another chance to put together a touchdown drive, Mike Bobo dialed up a trick play with Ja’Varrius Johnson tossing the ball back to Nix. The quarterback bobbled it, fortunately recovering it before throwing an incomplete pass.

AUBURN | Bo Nix came into Saturday’s matchup against Texas A&M playing arguably his best football in an Auburn uniform. For the most part, the quarterback had been precise, hitting a deluge of receivers while helping lead the Tigers to two straight SEC victories. So, it would have to take quite a setback for Nix to get benched for the second time this season against the Aggies, right?

Bryan Harsin had other ideas.

“As far as the momentum goes, I felt like Bo could get us back in the game, that we could get that spark,” the Auburn coach said. “That’s something that he’s shown and that we’ve done throughout the season, we just didn’t get it.”

Seemingly rattled, Nix took the field just a couple of minutes after his mistake and was none the better. After hitting Kobe Hudson for an eight-yard gain and first down, Nix threw three straight incompletions. The Tigers were going nowhere, so now was the time for a change, right?

Nope. Nix followed with a drive in which he completed just 3-of-6 passes, took a killer sack of 15 yards and, on fourth down, threw the ball to John Samuel Shenker short of the chains to squash any hope of a comeback.

His last drive, when you would have definitely thought a benching was coming, the junior connected with Tank Bigsby for a five-yard gain and then, three plays later, was intercepted. It was a fitting ending to a horrible day for Nix. His coach wasn’t going to put all the blame on his quarterback, though.

“There were other factors in there; the guy was covered,” Harsin said. “It was a physical game tonight. The receivers have to separate … There’s also those factors in there as well. Is the guy getting open, is there an opportunity for a throw, what’s making us hold onto the ball in the pocket? Those are some of the things that I don’t have an answer for you right now.”

Despite all the bad on Saturday, Nix has earned the right to be out there with his team. Maybe Harsin saw that it wouldn’t matter who he put under center against A&M’s defense due to those other factors. He said it was because Nix gave them the best chance, but you have to think that notion was slipping a bit after that beginning to the fourth quarter.

And let’s call a spade a spade: it wasn’t as if Nix and the Auburn offense was clicking on all cylinders in the final 30 minutes against Ole Miss. Overall, it’s been a bad six quarters for Bobo’s group.

So, a major storyline that we thought had disappeared has now reared its ugly head again, and you are naive if you don’t think it will be a significant discussion point heading into the Tigers’ final three games. It wouldn’t be the full Bo Nix experience if it weren’t.