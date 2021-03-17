AuburnSports - Harsin expecting to have 'versatile' defensive line

New defensive coordinator Derek Mason is known for using multiple defensive fronts with his previous teams, and Bryan Harsin is expecting to see the same thing at Auburn.

Under Kevin Steele, Auburn did run different schemes such as the 3-7-1 against LSU, but not nearly as consistently as Mason utilizes three-man fronts.

“I think a little of everything,” Harsin said about what Auburn fans will see on defense. “I think it could be a three-down, four-down front. You'll see both of those, and like you said, just to be versatile. You've got to be able to play both. You've got to be able to get in a three-man front. You've got to be able to get to a four-man front. You've got to be able to bring 'backers and walk them up and be aggressive, you know, in short-yardage situations, goal line, whatever that is.

“So to me, we'll see both of those throughout spring. You know, he's going to be the one that's going to be managing that, how much we see as far as the defensive install goes, but we know from an offensive standpoint, we'll see that from our defense.”

Mason will have a plethora of talented defensive linemen and edge rushers to utilize in his systems.

On the updated spring roster, Colby Wooden, Caleb Johnson and Daniel Foster-Allen are listed as defensive ends.

Zykeivous Walker, Jay Hardy, Lee Hunter, Dre Butler, Jeremiah Wright, Marquis Burks, Tyrone Truesdell and Nick Curtis are listed as defensive tackles.

Derick Hall, Romello Height, Jaren Handy and T.D. Moultry were listed as an edge. Though, Moultry is expected to use his extra year of eligibility and transition back to an inside linebacker role.

Auburn will also add Dylan Brooks, Marquis Robinson, Tobechi Okoli, Ian Mathews and Eku Leota in the summer.

Most of the listed defensive ends and defensive tackles will likely be able to interchange back-and-forth between playing inside and out on the defensive line with Wooden and Walker as players who did that consistently in 2020.

“Yeah, I do, and I don’t know to answer that, who those guys are right now, but there’s going to be—you know, if we continue through spring and everybody, we stay healthy, we’re able to have the amount of practices that we’re allotted, you’re going to see a couple changes in there,” Harsin said on players moving around on the defensive line. “You’re going to see some guys move a little bit inside and outside. You’re going to see some guys that are going to emerge as rushers and guys that can come in in certain packages and play inside and create some speed and some different looks.

“There’s also going to be, probably, some times too where there’s a guy out, and you got to put somebody at a different position, and you’re going to see how that works. And I believe for all those guys up front, your nose position and kind of those interior guys and especially your nose and zero-nose look, they’re pretty specific to what they do, but the other positions now, you’re getting guys on the tackles, you’re getting guys on the edges.”

Mason, Harsin and Auburn went through practice on Monday and will have its second practice on Wednesday. Auburn’s scheduled to practice 15 times this spring before the A-Day Game on April 17th.



