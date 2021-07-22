Harsin expecting 'fast-paced' and 'intense' QB competition

Thus far, head coach Bryan Harsin has liked what he’s seen out of Finley.

Finley arrived on campus on June 1st and has been involved in Auburn’s summer workouts and player-led practices ahead of fall camp — which officially starts on August 5th.

When T.J. Finley announced his decision to transfer to Auburn on May 24th, a quarterback competition started brewing. Finley wasn’t transferring to Auburn to sit behind Bo Nix, he transferred to Auburn to push out Nix for the starting job.

“I think TJ’s done a good job. He’s had to come in here and learn quickly,” Harsin said. “I think he’s a quick study. He works hard, he prepares himself well, he has played at this level and so he understands the preparation that it takes to play in the SEC and really just to play quarterback at a high level each and every week. And as a young player I think that’s the No. 1 thing as a quarterback that you learn. It’s not your ability, it’s all about your preparation and that’s what great players do.”

Harsin confirmed that there will be a quarterback competition, but also noted that every position will be a competition.

Finley started five games as a freshman at LSU in 2020, accumulating 941 yards, five touchdowns, five interceptions and a 57% completion percentage while going 2-3. A true pro-style quarterback, Finley fits the mold of what Harsin and Mike Bobo are looking for out of their quarterback. Auburn lists Finley at 6-foot-7, 246 pounds.

On the other side of things, Nix returns after two seasons as Auburn’s starting quarterback. Nix was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019 but was expected to improve and continue to progress in 2020. While less games were played, Nix’s numbers decreased across the board.

Nix’s play has led to criticism, but Harsin thinks he’s done a good job handling the criticism so far.

“I think, you know what? For being a young guy, I think he has responded well,” Harsin said. “That is one thing—the No. 1 requirement for playing quarterback is toughness, because of exactly that. You’re going to get criticized. You get way too much credit, and you’re going to get too much blame, but that’s the position that you chose to play.”

Harsin has also seen Nix improve just during spring practice and over the summer.

“Like, you got to lock into playing good football and being the most elite quarterback you can be,” Harsin said. “I think Bo’s done a good job of that; I think it’s been better since we’ve been there and I’ve been able to have those conversations with him and have him truly understand that.”

Nix took the stage alongside Harsin at SEC Media Days on Thursday and said he's trying to help Finley out.

"T.J. is a good transfer for us," Nix said. "He's a big, strong guy with a good arm and a fast release. I'm doing everything I can to help him learn the offense because I know how it was for me starting out."

When the competition starts up, Harsin is looking for his quarterbacks to bring a strong level of preparation to practice each and every day.

“So, that’s what I hope we see when we get into August and we start preparing is what I’ve seen from T.J., what I’ve seen from Bo, what I’ve seen from that group, is that going to show up?” Harsin said. “Because it’s going to be fast-paced, it’s going to be intense, it’s gonna be all those things and you better be ready for that so we can have a great day and then we can learn from it and we can go back and evaluate it and then repeat the very next day.”