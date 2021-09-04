Harsin era begins

He knows what the Tigers accomplished this week and during fall camp and even going back to the start of winter workouts and spring practice will all be on display in Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday.

AUBURN | When Bryan Harsin is asked about his first Auburn game, his focus quickly shifts to the week leading up to it and how the team prepares.

“If we have a great week of prep, we go out there and play good football, we take care of the things we can control -- those are the things I'm looking for as we head into the game,” said Harsin. “Certainly seeing our guys, too, everybody wants to play four quarters. That's no different for us; we want to play a four-quarter game. We want to be physical in that game. And when adversity hits, how do we respond?

“I think that's one thing -- and we will face adversity. What does it look like on the sideline? How will we respond? What's the reaction of our players and coaches when we have some adversity hit? Are we going to handle it properly or are we going to have to deal with some things that really have nothing to do with the game, and correct that before we get to the adjustments and what it's going to take to be more successful in those four quarters that we have a chance to play in.”

Of course when it comes to Auburn, this will also be an opportunity for Harsin and many of his new assistants to witness some of the best traditions in college football including Tiger Walk and the War Eagle flight.

Harsin and the team are usually in the locker room during the eagle flight, however.

“I may sneak out there and get a chance to watch it,” said Harsin. “That's all being at Auburn. That's part of the gameday experience.”

While it won’t be an intense SEC matchup, the atmosphere should be close to back to normal with no restrictions on attendance. That’s already got Auburn’s players fired up.

“It’s second to none,” said senior Nick Brahms of playing in Jordan-Hare Stadium. “Being able to feel that energy with the fans and stuff in the stands, I know we’re at full capacity now and we get to do Tiger Walk. So it really brings a lot of excitement to the players and stuff like that.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Saturday night on ESPN+/SECN+.