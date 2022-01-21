Harsin completes on-field staff

Jeff Schmedding has been promoted to defensive coordinator and will also coach the safeties, taking over the same roles as Derek Mason, who is expected to move to Oklahoma State. Christian Robinson has been hired as linebackers coach and Jimmy Brumbaugh as defensive line coach.

AUBURN | After a flurry of moves, Bryan Harsin has completed Auburn's on-the-field coaching staff for year two barring any further departures.

Schmedding served as AU's linebackers coach and assistant head coach last season after following Harsin from Boise State, where he was defensive coordinator from 2019-20 and linebackers coach in 2018. He was at Eastern Washington the previous 15 seasons in various positions including defensive coordinator, safeties, linebackers and special teams.

Robinson joins the staff after spending the last four season as Florida's linebackers coach. He was named interim defensive coordinator for the final four games of last season after the firing of Todd Grantham.

A former Georgia linebacker, Robinson was a graduate assistant at UGA, Ole Miss and Mississippi State before joining the Gators.

Brumbaugh, a former Auburn defensive lineman from 1995-99, is a veteran of 19 years coaching including stops at more than 10 schools. Most recently, he was the defensive line coach at Kentucky from 2013-16, Maryland, 2017-18, Colorado in 2019 and Tennessee in 2020. He spent last season as a defensive analyst at Oregon.

Harsin previously hired former Seattle Seahawk coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator giving the Tigers four new assistants for 2022.