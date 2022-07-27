Harsin: Carlson an 'ultimate competitor'

"He's great," the coach said. "He's a leader, he's a grinder, and if you watched him doing some of the things – even in the weight room – but if you watched him doing some of those things, he pushes himself really, really hard. He's a pro; there's no doubt about it."

Not so fast, Carlson said, as he took advantage of his extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 and will be back for 2022. But how has the fifth-year player recovered from the injury and surgery? Bryan Harsin says just fine.

For the first time in seemingly a decade, a player without the surname Carlson was responsible for placekicking duties for Auburn last season in the game against South Carolina. In his senior season, Anders Carlson had suffered a torn ACL late in the game the week before against Mississippi State, and it seemed that his career as a Tiger was over.

Carlson wore a brace on his left leg during spring practice, still feeling the effects of the surgery he underwent in mid-November, but is close to, if not, back to being at 100 percent. The Colorado native made a big impression on Harsin during a recent event in which a military group called "The Program" came in and trained with the Tigers.

"Really, it's calisthenics, all these different things, but it's doing it perfectly, in the right order and all that," Harsin said. "You don't get to see a guy like Anders, other than when he goes out there and kicks the ball, but this guy is an ultimate competitor."

Carlson's spot at the top of the depth chart isn't guaranteed, though, as Alex McPherson, the top-ranked kicker in the 2022 recruiting class, is ready to battle for that position. "He'll be ready to go," Harsin said while also mentioning Ben Patton, who filled in for Carlson late last season for field goals, and Evan McGuire, who took over kickoff duties.

But Harsin has seen the effort Carlson has put in trying to get back on the field and knows he will be good to go once fall camp and the season begins.

"This guy's a professional guy, and he's got that attitude," the coach said. "He's got that work ethic and demeanor. Just excited to get him back."