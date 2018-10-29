AUBURN | It’s still fresh on the mind of Jared Harper heading into his junior season.

And it’s not winning the third-ever regular season SEC Championship in school history or returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 years that drove Harper through grueling offseason workouts and intense preseason practices.

It’s the way that tournament ended in the second round with a 31-point loss to Clemson.

“We've all been working hard this offseason starting with after we lost to Clemson,” Harper said. “We also celebrated how well we did this past year, winning the SEC championship. But also working harder knowing that it's going to be harder to accomplish those same goals this upcoming year. So we've just been working hard.”