Harper not backing down from high expectations
AUBURN | It’s still fresh on the mind of Jared Harper heading into his junior season.
And it’s not winning the third-ever regular season SEC Championship in school history or returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 years that drove Harper through grueling offseason workouts and intense preseason practices.
It’s the way that tournament ended in the second round with a 31-point loss to Clemson.
“We've all been working hard this offseason starting with after we lost to Clemson,” Harper said. “We also celebrated how well we did this past year, winning the SEC championship. But also working harder knowing that it's going to be harder to accomplish those same goals this upcoming year. So we've just been working hard.”
Harper said he’s added about four or five pounds in the offseason, but that’s a good bit on his 5-foot-10 frame.
“I feel like I've definitely gotten stronger and faster over the course of the summer just being home and being here during the summer. I can just notice a difference when I'm actually playing that I've improved,” he said.
Harper, a preseason second-team All-SEC selection, averaged 13.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game last season. His 5.7 assists per game was third in the SEC. Harper also shot 35.5 percent from 3-point range and 82.2 percent from the free throw line.
He’s part of an Auburn team that’s ranked No. 11 in the preseason poll and returns a number of experienced and talented players. That’s brought some high expectations, which Harper isn’t about to back down from.
“I feel like we're still going to have those same targets. We still want to be successful. We still want to win the conference. But our main goal this year, we want to make a chance to go to the Final Four and eventually win a national championship,” he said.
Auburn hosts Lincoln Memorial in an exhibition game Friday at 7 p.m. CT. The season-opener is Nov. 6 against South Alabama at the Auburn Arena.