AuburnSports - Hard work paying off for Hall

Derick Hall sure didn’t. It took the Auburn Buck linebacker a year and a half, 17 games, numerous near misses and hurries, before he finally registered for his first sack.

Successful hitters in baseball and 3-point shooters in basketball fail about 70 percent of the time. And most football players don’t show up in college as complete pass rushers.

“It gets pretty frustrating at times,” said Hall. “But you come here for a reason. You come here to develop. You come here to get better. You come here for your goal: To be able sustain and get better week in and week out. Trust the process. Rodney Garner is one of the best in the business at what he does. So just being able to do that and trusting into his process and him developing me really got me to that point where I want to be.”

It wasn’t just an ordinary sack Hall got against LSU, he actually got two and his second included a forced fumble on LSU quarterback T.J. Finley that was scooped up and returned 20 yards for a touchdown by Christian Tutt.

Hall’s play in the 48-11 win over LSU earned him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.

“It was great. It was a great feeling,” Hall said. “Last year and the beginning of this year, I always had quarterback hurries, quarterback hurries, quarterback hurries. I just knew it was due diligence of my team for me to be able to get home, be able to affect the quarterback and let everyone know that the D-line can.”

The LSU game was Hall fifth start and 15th career game. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele credited the Gulfport, Miss., native for continuing to push himself and take tough coaching from Garner.

“I think the biggest thing with Derick is, you know, he's a smart guy. Very cerebral. He's easy to coach, but just in terms of growing in the SEC in terms of just toughness,” Steele said. “Not to say -- I'm not saying he was soft. That's not what I'm saying. It was just the normal maturity of playing that position in the SEC and being relentless, relentless with your effort, your technique, your physical and mental toughness snap after snap after snap. He's matriculated to that point. Then you see the production go up.”

Auburn will need that production from Hall and the rest of its defensive line playing at Mississippi State this Saturday. The Bulldogs run an Air Raid offense that averages 54 passing attempts per game.

“We have to affect the quarterback once again,” Hall said. “If you don’t affect the quarterback, they’re getting a gain down the field, so it’s going to be very imperative for us to do our job up front and be able to give the DBs time to be able to do their job.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on SECN.