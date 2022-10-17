Auburn had five straight home games to start the season, including a premier matchup against Penn State that resulted in a blowout loss to the Big Ten program. Then, two-straight matchups on the road against Top 10 teams, both losses in which the Tigers were highly overmatched for a vast majority of the time.

Yes, you can say that the bye week was much needed for the Tigers as they prepare for a final five-game slate that includes visits to Mississippi State and Alabama, both ranked in this week's poll. Derick Hall has an idea of what he and his teammates must do to get ready for that stretch to end the season.

"I think it's good for guys to get a mental break, a physical break, get some guys back healthy so we can get our team back moving in the right direction," Hall said following Saturday's loss to Ole Miss. "Just time for guys to get poise and confidence and turn this whole thing around."