Hall: 'We can salvage the season'
Auburn had five straight home games to start the season, including a premier matchup against Penn State that resulted in a blowout loss to the Big Ten program. Then, two-straight matchups on the road against Top 10 teams, both losses in which the Tigers were highly overmatched for a vast majority of the time.
Yes, you can say that the bye week was much needed for the Tigers as they prepare for a final five-game slate that includes visits to Mississippi State and Alabama, both ranked in this week's poll. Derick Hall has an idea of what he and his teammates must do to get ready for that stretch to end the season.
"I think it's good for guys to get a mental break, a physical break, get some guys back healthy so we can get our team back moving in the right direction," Hall said following Saturday's loss to Ole Miss. "Just time for guys to get poise and confidence and turn this whole thing around."
Turning the season around seems a longshot currently as Bryan Harsin's job status lingers high on a rope that is just begging to be cut, but Hall and the leaders on the Tigers refuse to lay down, even when trailing 21-0 in Oxford Saturday. Owen Pappoe, who recorded a career-high 16 tackles against the Rebels, Auburn isn't far from being a good team but has to stop finding new ways to destroy their progress.
"I think we're damn close, man," the linebacker said. "But we just can't keep... it's, like, once we fix one thing we've messed up on, it's always something else, you know? Once we get to a point where it's not always something else, it's lights out."
Whether we see that version of this team remains in question, but the two senior captains will not stop fighting as their Auburn careers come to a close.
"We can salvage the season," Hall said. "The season isn't over. That's a big aspect for me as a leader is to try to get everybody to continue to buy in because we have a lot of ball left."