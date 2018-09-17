“Auburn is No.1 and nothing is going to change as of right now,” Hall said. “The culture and the people … it’s just a welcoming place and a great city.”

Hall has had Auburn atop his list of favorites since the spring. Although he’s since taken multiple visits to both Florida State and Mississippi State, the Tigers remain at the top.

Hall, the No. 11 recruit in Mississippi, said Sunday after an official visit to Auburn that he’ll make his college choice “sometime soon.”

AUBURN | Derick Hall II is ready to announce his commitment. Well, almost.

Hall’s visit to Auburn was his fourth. It also was arguably the best. Not only did he learn more about the athletic side of Auburn, but also the academic side.



“I sat down and talked with people from the engineering department and that was huge,” Hall said. “Academics are what my parents preach, so it was huge for my family.”

Hall spent time with Auburn players and recruits, including five-star linebacker commitment Owen Pappoe and four-star defensive back commitment Cam’Ron Kelly.

“We hung out, walked around and talked about Auburn, what made them commit and stuff like that,” Hall said. “I just bonded with them and it was great.”

Hall sat with Pappoe, Kelly and Auburn commitment Colby Wooden during Auburn’s loss to LSU on Saturday. The outcome of the game didn’t negatively affect Hall’s visit.

“You lose some and you win some,” Hall said. “But Auburn has a great football team. It has some of the best coaches in the country.”

Hall spoke with the majority of Auburn’s coaches during his visit, including Gus Malzahn, area recruiter Marcus Woodson, defensive line coach Rodney Garner and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

“It went great,” Hall said. “(Malzahn) said every time we talk that I impress him more and more. He said he loves the character that I have.”

Hall, who is 6-foot-3 1/2 and weighs 222 pounds, is an early enrollee.