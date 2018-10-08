“He’s got guts, man,” junior defensive end Marlon Davidson said. “He’s a big-time player. He came through for us and he helped the team out. I’m proud of him. I appreciate him so much.”

STARKVILLE | It didn’t look good when Deshaun Davis limped off the field with the help of trainers early in the fourth quarter. But the next defensive series, there was Davis back in the middle of Auburn’s defense making calls and making plays.

Davis injured his knee when he and Derrick Brown combined to stop MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald for a one-yard loss on 4th and 1. His teammates quickly gathered around him and even Gus Malzahn came across the field to check on his senior and team captain.

“It was pretty scary. He’s a tough guy,” Malzahn said.

“That’s my leader. I follow Deshaun. He’s the boss of the defense. Gotta make sure the boss is all right,” Davidson said.

Davis showed up in the postgame interview room with a big bag of ice wrapped around his left knee. He didn’t know the extent of his injury but it wasn’t serious enough for Auburn’s trainers to hold him out of the game. Not that they could if they tried.

“I mean, it was a 16-9 game. I’m a senior linebacker. I had to come back,” Davis said. “They tried to sit me down from being in pain, but in a game like that, you’re not supposed to sit out unless you can’t walk, and I could walk fine.”

Davis finished the game with 10 tackles and 0.5 tackles-for-loss, but the Tigers fell 23-9 and go into the second half of the season 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the SEC.

“They made plays to win a game and we didn’t,” Davis said. “We had our opportunities, and when it came down to it, we just didn’t execute. We had our opportunities. We just got to go back to the drawing board and keep on fighting because it’s still a long season.”

No. 21 Auburn hosts Tennessee at Jordan-Hare Stadium this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.