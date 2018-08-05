Ticker
Gus Malzahn specifically mentions excitement about young WR group

Gus Malzahn specifically praised the freshmen receivers, including Matthew Hill.
Chad Simmons
Ben Wolk • AuburnSports.com
@benjaminwolk
Staff

AUBURN — It's not an easy task to convince Gus Malzahn to single out specific top performers.Sunday served as an exception.After the first day of shell practice, Auburn's head coach was expectedly ...

{{ article.author_name }}