AuburnSports - Gus Malzahn out after eight seasons

“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership," Auburn AD Allen Greene said. "We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”

The Tigers’ eighth-year head coach has been fired following a 6-4 season, Auburn announced Sunday afternoon. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will take over as interim coach.

The decision comes a day after Malzahn led Auburn to a 24-10 win at Mississippi State. He finishes his AU career 68-35 overall and 39-27 in the SEC.

Malzahn, however, was just 8-17 against Alabama, Georgia and LSU including 0-13 away from Jordan-Hare Stadium, was 2-5 in bowl games and finished with seven consecutive seasons of four or more losses.

He lost to both Alabama and Georgia this season by a combined 69-19.

Auburn will owe Malzahn the remainder of his contract, which is approximately $21.5 million. Half of the total is due within 30 days.

“Coach Malzahn led the Auburn football program with honor and integrity," Auburn President Jay Gogue said. "We appreciate his service to Auburn Athletics, Auburn University and, in particular, our student-athletes. We wish him and Kristi all the best.”