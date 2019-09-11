“I think you'll see that grow as the season goes on.”

“I think our offensive line, if you really look, really the positives, both second halves, we played really good football and finished really good,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “There were no pre-snap penalties (against Tulane), we improved in that area, we haven't had a holding penalty, so there's a lot of good things going on up front.

The Tigers are 51st in the nation in rushing offense averaging 189.0 yards per game, and have allowed 12 tackles-for-loss, which ranks 74th. But they’ve also allowed just one sack.

AUBURN | Auburn’s offensive line has been a mixed bag through the first two games of the season.

Auburn has particularly struggled with the inside zone, one of the staples of Malzahn’s running game.

“There were a couple of different times — sometimes a certain position got beat. They blitzed correctly and gave us two hard looks. That was really the main thing,” Malzahn explained. “And the big thing for me is that we never got into pace but about two times in the first half. A lot of times, that's when we're at our best — we stay on track.”

The Tigers had more success in the second half of the Tulane game as JaTarvious Whitlow had his two longest gains running behind two pulling guards out of the Wildcat formation.

It was a similar scenario in the opener against Oregon when Auburn nearly doubled its first half rushing output after the break.

“We’ve played two quality opponents. There’s not very many teams around the country that can say that,” Malzahn said. “And I thought our offensive line did good things in both games. I think it's just a matter of getting off to a faster start and I really expect each game that we do a better job of that. Overall, they've done some really good things.”

Malzahn said he’s not considering any personnel changes to the starting offensive line this week but is hopeful to get the backups some game action against Kent State.

The Tigers host the Golden Flashes Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.