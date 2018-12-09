Gus Malzahn returned to a familiar coaching staff to find his next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Auburn announced Memphis offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham as Chip Lindsey's replacement.

The stark difference, however, between Dillingham's takeover at offensive coordinator and his predecessor will be the publicly stated roles by the head coach. Malzahn will reclaim public control of offensive play-calling duties for the 2019 season.

"Kenny is one of the rising stars in our profession, coaching two top 10 nationally ranked offenses the last two years," Malzahn said. "Because of Kenny's energy, intelligence and genuine care for his players, he's been highly successful coaching quarterbacks and is an outstanding recruiter, while working closely with Mike Norvell in developing one of the nation's top offenses."

Also notably, Kodi Burns will take over as the teams passing-game coordinator.

Dillingham, 28, is one of the youngest offensive coordinators in FBS. He started with Memphis as a graduate assistant in 2016. He became offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. His first two seasons were spent as a graduate assistant.

Prior to working at Memphis, he was an offensive assistant at Arizona State.