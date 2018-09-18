AUBURN — For the second time in as many tries, Auburn failed to rush for more than 150 yards against an FBS opponent.

The Alabama State productivity excluded, the Tigers haven't run the football like Gus Malzahn has come to expect in his tenure. A combination of inexperience along the offensive line and freshmen running backs has put Malzahn in an unfamiliar position as Auburn's head coach.

If the Tigers can't run the football effectively, do they consider placing more on Stidham's shoulders? Does Auburn turn more to a pass-first approach to set up the run, a stark change from previous identities under Malzahn?

It's more of a possibility than it's ever been given the personnel, but Malzahn stayed true to his core belief on Tuesday.

"Well, I think as a coach you do whatever gives yourself the best chance of winning," Malzahn said. "I think traditionally, like we’ve talked before, to have a chance of winning a championship in this league, you have to run the football effectively, and I think that will still hold true."

There some undeniable factors at play, however.

Auburn's offensive line, especially in the run game, has be a weak link so far in 2018. On top of that, the Tigers' stable of running backs — despite high praise from coaches and teammates — hasn't seen a breakout performance yet. All the while, Auburn's most talented offensive players this season have been the true freshman wide receivers Anthony Schwartz and Seth Williams who have joined the veteran group of Ryan Davis, Darius Slayton, Nate Craig-Myers and others.

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham is coming off one of the shakier games of his college career. Still, he offers an NFL skill set not seen among Auburn quarterbacks in Malzahn's head coaching era.

Stidham sees the depth at wide receiver and thinks the shift could be an asset.

"I think it's a huge benefit to us as an offense," Stidham said. "Whenever you've got guys like Ryan Davis, Darius Slayton and Nate Craig, all those guys coming back, it only ups your offense. Being able to get guys in space, get those guys the ball, I think it can only help you."

Combining all those reasons, Malzahn is more open to the idea of passing to create rushing opportunities than he has been previously.

"I think each team’s a little bit different, and you know so you know, we always ran to set up the pass, like you’re saying. That could be vice versa some games, and each game is different, and the personnel you’re playing against is different," Malzahn said. "You could see a little bit of both this year."