“The good thing is they did get some experience last week on the road," said Malzahn of Auburn's backup running backs. "We do know it’s going to be louder and everything that goes with it. But they got that experience and we’ve got a lot of trust in them. This is why they came to Auburn. They’ve just got to seize the moment.”

Auburn leads the SEC and is 11th nationally averaging 239.6 rushing yards per game, but in its only loss at Florida had a season-low 124 yards on the ground.

AUBURN | There’s hardly a week that goes by during football season that Gus Malzahn doesn’t utter the phrase, ‘We’re a run, play-action team.’ No. 9 Auburn will need to be exactly that to have a chance for an upset at No. 2 LSU Saturday.

With starter JaTarvious Whitlow sidelined with a knee injury last Saturday, senior Kam Martin started at Arkansas and led all rushers with 84 yards. Martin, sophomore Shaun Shivers, true freshman D.J. Williams and redshirt freshman Harold Joiner all combined for 219 yards on 30 carries against the Razorbacks.

“I was happy with the young guys,” Malzahn said. “D.J., we told you we would give him some carries, and we did that. He just needs more experience. He moves the pile. He usually falls forward. It was good for him to get out there. Harold Joiner did a good job, too, when he was in there. He's a big guy, fall-forward guy, physical back.

“The good thing is that we have a lot of depth at that position, and it was good to get those young guys some quality reps against an SEC opponent.”

Whitlow travelled with the team this weekend and is cleared to play. How effective he'll be or how many snaps he takes remains to be seen.

LSU’s defense, which is a step up in talent and toughness from what Auburn faced at Arkansas, is second in the SEC allowing 93.3 rushing yards per game. With LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the nation’s No. 2 passing offense on the other side of the ball, AU’s ground game and ability to control the clock becomes even more important.

Not to mention a wild Tiger Stadium atmosphere where AU hasn’t won since 1999.

“They're a great team, so we know we have a big challenge and everyone's got to step up their level, whether it's watching extra film, extra training. Whatever it's got to be, we need all hands on deck to beat them,” right tackle Jack Driscoll said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.