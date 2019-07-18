HOOVER | Auburn should be relatively healthy the once practice gets underway in a couple of weeks.

Four players missed spring practice including defensive tackle Daquan Newkirk (foot/Achilles), defensive back Jordyn Peters (foot/Achilles), safety Smoke Monday (shoulder) and wide receiver Will Hastings (knee).



“There's a couple guys that we're kind of waiting to see,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “You know, the two guys that had the Achilles, we’re gonna wait and see what that looks like at the very start of fall camp.



“We've got a couple shoulders that we're waiting on. But for the most part it's looking good right now, but as fall camp starts, I'll be able to give a better update.”



Hastings, who redshirted last season after undergoing back-to-back knee surgeries, has already been cleared for full contact.



“Yeah, he's chomping at the bit, I'll tell you that,” Malzahn said.



Another defensive tackle, Coyniss Miller, also has an undisclosed injury, but Malzahn isn’t ruling him out for the start of fall drills.



“It’s possible. We’ll just have to see,” said Malzahn.



Two players suffered knee injuries during the spring game. Linebacker Chandler Wooten returned this summer but backup offensive lineman Austin Troxell underwent surgery and will be out for the season.



“Austin Troxell was like a starter. That was a tough blow when he hurt his knee,” Malzahn said. “He will be back. Austin Troxell is going to help us win a lot of games.”

