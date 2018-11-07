AUBURN — The transcript for Gus Malzahn's opening statement at his Tuesday presser reads like a Georgia promotional ad.

He complimented Kirby Smart and the work he's done through three years in Athens. Malzahn praised the Bulldogs' rushing attack, which ranks first in the Southeastern Conference. He recognized Jake Fromm's completion percentage that leads the conference, as well. Malzahn referenced Georgia's top-10 scoring defense. And the special teams, he likes return man Mecole Hardman and the Bulldogs' "elite kicker" Rodrigo Blankenship.

Consider Malzahn's comments a refresher.

If there's anyone familiar with Georgia, it's Auburn.

"They're always a talented team. They're always going to be one of the most talent-based teams in our league," Malzahn said. "When you go there, that's a tough place to play, but we need to switch that up and we need to play well."

For the third time in a calendar year, Auburn will face off against Georgia. This will be the first one to take place in Athens.

It's a place the Tigers have grown frustratingly familiar.

Malzahn was reminded of a few head-scratching tidbits of Auburn's road failures at Georgia. The Tigers haven't won there since 2005. Perhaps worse, Auburn hasn't scored a road touchdown in Athens after the first quarter since 2009 — virtually the entirety of the Gus Malzahn era as coordinator or head coach.

"We've got to correct that. We've got to do a better job, no doubt," Malzahn said.

Auburn players and coaches won't go so far as to be dismissive of history. They're well aware of past deficiencies in Athens. But they plan to be more attentive to the strengths of this Georgia team — all laid out in Malzahn's opening statement — than reflective on previous struggles.

To defensive tackle Dontavius Russell, the focus starts and ends with Georgia's rushing attack.

The Bulldogs lead the SEC with 233.78 rushing yards per came. This matchup comes on the heels of Auburn's second-worst statistical run-defense performance of the season against Texas A&M. Georgia has replenished Nick Chubb and Sony Michel with D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield.

Last season, Auburn players walked of the field, marveling that they'd held the Chubb-Michel combo to a season-low 46 yards. They hope to find a similar performance this weekend in Athens.

"They've got good running backs. Their running backs run hard, and they're pretty good. They've got the same caliber running backs as last year, even though the other two aren't back," Russell said. "Swift and Holyfield kind of resemble the backs they've had in the past. It's always a challenge."