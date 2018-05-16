One of the nation's most valuable transfers has chosen Auburn.

Shooting guard Jamal Johnson, who spent the 2017-18 season at Memphis, announced Wednesday that he'll soon sign with Bruce Pearl's Tigers. The Spain Park High School graduate will sit out the coming season and will begin his career with the Tigers in 2019-20 with three years of eligibility remaining.

Johnson was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He announced in April that he'd be leaving Memphis after averaging 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last season.

It's also worth noting that Johnson played high-school ball with Auburn center Austin Wiley and the two players remain good friends. Wiley is scheduled to participate at the NBA Combine later this month and is considering a jump to the professional ranks.