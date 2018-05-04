“It's my job to get those guys to play better. We don't have to play tomorrow. We've got a little time. We've got summer, we've got fall camp. And then we jump off into it against the University of Washington.”

“We've got a lot of work to do,” Grimes said. “We've got to get better at the little things and the details of being a good offensive line. But we've got good clay. We've got some talent. We have some guys that I believe are SEC talent as far as their ability is concerned.

Overall, Grimes likes the talent and the potential of the group, but the process of building an effective starting unit is just getting started.

"I think our starting left tackle is Prince Tega, our starting left guard is Marquel Harrell and our starting right guard is Michael (Horton), and I feel real comfortable in saying that, very comfortable. From there, we’ll just have to see,” said Grimes Thursday evening before a speaking engagement with the Cullman County Auburn club.

Most of Grimes’ focus during spring practice was drilling the offensive linemen on the basics.



“It’s the fundamentals of the game — where my eyes are going, where my hands are going, where my feet are going and I’ve always believed this, that you coach guys from the ground up,” Grimes said. “You start with their feet and you work your way up. Those kind of details are some of the things that we need to work on and then how to use your hands, how we want your hands to be in regards to what we’re trying to get done.

“The pad level has got to get better. I still believe that low pad wins and I always will believe that. I believe you have to stay square, but so many times I don’t think guys are taught how do you stay square, how do you do it? It’s kinesiology 101. You’ve got to focus on the details.”

Another focus was the effort that Grimes demands of his offensive linemen on every snap.

“What is playing hard? I know what my definition of playing hard is and they’re going to learn what my definition is, not theirs,” Grimes said. “That’s one thing that in my room is nonnegotiable. There’s certain things we’ll negotiate about but effort is nonnegotiable and we’ll get that fixed too. So we’ll get these guys playing nasty, playing physically and playing better fundamentally.”

Braden Smith, who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round last week, played under Grimes for two years.

“He’s a really good developer and I know he’s going to make those boys tough as hell,” Smith said. “He really takes a big emphasis on building technique everyday. You start doing the little things he calls it — your first steps on your run blocking, your pass blocking. Just taking it one step at a time and not trying to rush a guy to do too many things. He’s a really patient coach and will get you right.”

Grimes served as the Tigers offensive line coach for three years from 2013-15 before spending a year at Cincinnati and another at UConn. He was rehired by Gus Malzahn in January. That time at Auburn and recruiting the Southeast meant he already had a relationship with most of the players he inherited.

“Yeah, I was a part of recruiting almost every guy in the room,” Grimes said. “I think the two that I really wasn't a real part of were (Prince Michael) Sammons and Nick Brahms. But I knew about both of them. In the short time I was at Cincinnati, I knew about Sammons being from Cincinnati. And I knew about Brahms because that was my recruiting area, down there in that part of Florida.”

Brahms is competing with Kaleb Kim and Tucker Brown for the starting center position while Grimes said Austin Troxell and Calvin Ashley were in a dead heat at right tackle after the end of spring drills. UMass graduate transfer Jack Driscoll is scheduled to join the right tackle battle when he enrolls in a couple of weeks.

Auburn’s players are finishing up finals this week. Summer semester begins May 17.