“We’ve got two talented guys in Tashawn Manning and Brodarious Hamm,” Grimes said. “They’re not ready yet in my opinion. I’m not saying anything bad about them, because I told them that directly to their face. They’ve got to improve. But they have ability. There’s good clay there.”

Redshirt freshmen Brodarious Hamm and Tashawn Manning got most of their work with the second-team during spring drills.

CULLMAN | Juniors Marquel Harrell and Mike Horton pretty much have the starting positions locked down, but J.B. Grimes also likes what he’s seen from his two backup guards.

Hamm and Manning both originally signed with Auburn in the 2016 class but had to delay their enrollment while they battled cancer. Hamm overcame Hodgkin’s lymphoma while Manning defeated acute promyelocytic leukemia. Both enrolled at Auburn in January of 2017.

Manning made the switch from defensive line to offensive line this spring.

“Tashawn Manning belongs in an Auburn uniform, and when he learns how to be an offensive lineman, he’s going to be a good football player, and I feel the same way about Brodarious,” Grimes said.

“Brodarious has just got to turn it loose, too. He’s afraid of making a mistake a little bit. And they’re both young guys. I mean, these are guys who have four years left. And hey, they can run, they’re big, they’re strong, they’ve got character, they’ve got toughness. They just, right now—they’re football IQ isn’t where it needs to be.”

On Auburn’s updated roster, Hamm is listed as 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, 19 pounds lighter than last fall, and Manning is listed 6-foot-3 and 323 pounds, three pounds heavier.

Both will have an opportunity to play as backups and on special teams this fall, and have plenty of time to develop behind Harrell and Horton over the next couple of seasons.

“I go back to my statement earlier; that’s the reason they put coach in front of my name. I’ve got to get these guys playing,” Grimes said. “It’s just a matter of reps, guys. There ain’t but one way to get experience. There is only one way to get experience, right? That’s to get experience. You can’t wish experience on ‘em. You can’t pray experience on ’em. You got to throw them in and let them play. That’s the only way, and you’re going to have some growing pains. You just are. But I like those guys.”

Auburn opens the 2018 season Sept. 1 against Washington in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.