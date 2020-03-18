That applies, too, to his stance on whether the 2020 college football season will proceed as scheduled, even if spring practices are canceled completely.

The SEC commissioner has proven over the past week that his mindset toward the nation-wide cancellations and suspensions of sports amid the COVID-19 outbreak is one of patience and reverence for the suggestions of healthcare officials, and also positivity and hopefulness.

"That's my focus," Sankey said Wednesday on a media teleconference of starting 2020 fall sports on time. "... I'm optimistic. We have taken measures, as have our colleague conferences at this time."

The SEC announced Tuesday that all spring competition, along with spring football games, are canceled.

Sankey said a small window exists for spring football practices to still be conducted, but, heeding nation-wide suggestions for social distancing at this time, the likely outcome is that conferences will have to get creative.

The conference and its leaders will work diligently to ensure programs are given opportunities to be "adequately prepared" for the 2020-21 football season, he said.

"We’ll obviously think about everything going forward, because we’re being guided by public health information and decision-making," Sankey said. "But my hope is we can return to our normal organized team activities, our normal experiences, and be part of that celebration around soccer, volleyball, cross country, football in the fall. But we’ll have to see."

The commissioner noted that he's conducting daily conference calls with SEC leaders, coaches and athletic directors, including a specific group that is focusing on ideas to prepare fall-sport athletes with practices, meetings and workouts outside of their usual time allotted for the spring.

At the end of the day, though, Sankey and the rest of the sports world are at the mercy of the virus' trajectory and impact when it comes to their decision-making.

"I think all of us will have a responsibility to contingency plan appropriately without making predictions," he said.

